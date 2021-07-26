Bamco Inc. NY Sells 653,314 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,314 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in GoodRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492,862 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $12,283,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 700.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 298,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $10,428,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,510,738 shares valued at $53,664,285. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.