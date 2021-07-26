Bamco Inc. NY Takes $7.85 Million Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after buying an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $21,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $92.36 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.58.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

