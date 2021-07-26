Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.40. 57,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,056. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

