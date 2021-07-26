Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,640. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

