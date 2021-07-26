Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,917 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,107 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 892,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 164,162 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

