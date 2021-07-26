Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,289 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

WBK stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

