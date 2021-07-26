Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,158 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,331,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $16.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $589.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

