Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 23,671 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of GreenSky worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $4,116,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.94 on Monday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

