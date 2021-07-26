Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,847 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $7.09 on Monday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $397.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

