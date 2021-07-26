Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CASA opened at $7.88 on Monday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200 in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

