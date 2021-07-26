Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.