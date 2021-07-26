BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

BKU stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

