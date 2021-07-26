Barclays PLC Acquires 19,119 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $415.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.