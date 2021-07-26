Barclays PLC Acquires 40,479 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 348.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,479 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 134,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

