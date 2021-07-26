Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

