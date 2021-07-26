Barclays PLC Buys 1,833 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2,444.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Endava by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Endava by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Endava by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $122.80 on Monday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 155.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

