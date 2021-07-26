Barclays PLC Buys 3,019 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Stratus Properties worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.92. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.