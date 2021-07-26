Barclays PLC Buys 3,911 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of RGC Resources worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $25.51 on Monday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of -0.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.