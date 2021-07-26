Barclays PLC Sells 30,060 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Compugen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 26.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Compugen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.67 on Monday. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

