Barclays Reiterates $8.71 Price Target for 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

Barclays set a $8.71 price objective on 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cheuvreux began coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.83 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

