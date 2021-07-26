Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $$40.18 during trading hours on Monday. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.