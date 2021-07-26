Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 712 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 825,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

