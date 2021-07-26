Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.36. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

