Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ciena worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after buying an additional 235,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,392,000 after buying an additional 479,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,784. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,039. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.