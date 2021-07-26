Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,705.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,016 shares of company stock valued at $92,422,529 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

