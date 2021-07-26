Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 759 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.55. 12,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

