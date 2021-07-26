Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

BEEM stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 million and a PE ratio of -36.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

