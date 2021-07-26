Benchmark Lowers China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) to Hold

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of COE stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.81. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in China Online Education Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Online Education Group by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

