Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

