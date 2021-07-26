Berenberg Bank Upgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Buy

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DTCWY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.51.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

