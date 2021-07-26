Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Berry alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $449.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.