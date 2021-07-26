Beyond Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $629,487.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00111863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.37 or 0.99695005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00813280 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,135,599 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

