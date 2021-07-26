Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $850.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,609 shares of company stock worth $5,567,924. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

