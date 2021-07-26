Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells $122,540.00 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

