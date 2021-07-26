BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) versus Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Financial Contrast

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BigCommerce and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 1 11 5 0 2.24 Dropbox 1 2 1 0 2.00

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $67.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Dropbox has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.32%. Given BigCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Dropbox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and Dropbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million 31.21 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -63.22 Dropbox $1.91 billion 6.46 -$256.30 million $0.30 102.80

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% Dropbox -12.59% 43.70% 7.37%

Summary

Dropbox beats BigCommerce on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

