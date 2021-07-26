Binance Coin Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $304.10 or 0.00818136 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $51.13 billion and approximately $2.56 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.