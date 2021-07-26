Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings per share of $4.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.93 and the lowest is $3.87. Biogen reported earnings per share of $8.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $22.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $33.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $325.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

