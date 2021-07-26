Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,272,000 after purchasing an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $126.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $128.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.80.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

