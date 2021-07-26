BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.81.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $77.35. 46,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $124.99. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

