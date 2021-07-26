Bismuth (BIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,311.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.02 million and $1,311.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,743,719 coins and its circulating supply is 21,650,609 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

