Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,475.75 and approximately $153.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.93 or 0.99907182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010416 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

