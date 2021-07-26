Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,307,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,358,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

ETWO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 39,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,185. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.