Blackstone Group Inc. Has $29.34 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Blackstone Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,237 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $29,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,998,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,277,628 shares of company stock valued at $345,436,997. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1,345.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.