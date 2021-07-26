Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 305,869 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Blackstone Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,573,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 305,869 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 4.79% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $314,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 323,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 366,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

