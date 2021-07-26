Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 9,211,875 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blackstone Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 53.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,866,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,211,875 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $130,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

