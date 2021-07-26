Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $12.17 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shoals Technologies Group stock remained flat at $$27.59 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,324. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

