Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $383,737.70 and $1,194.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00844160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00084040 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

