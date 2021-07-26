bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

