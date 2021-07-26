bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

