BMO Capital Markets Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $190.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.49.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $153.09. 23,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,616. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

